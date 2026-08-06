American man manages to set 350 Guinness World Records (video)

American David Rush has set 350 Guinness World Records in various categories over the past 11 years. To date, 200 of them still bear his name, making him unmatched in the world by this achievement.

David’s records include unusual and challenging feats such as running a half marathon while wearing 137 T-shirts, juggling torches while riding a unicycle, and balancing a running chainsaw on his chin for four minutes.

According to the record holder, he is driven less by fame than by his desire to take on difficult challenges. This passion has led him toward new records year after year.