12-Year-Old Girl Risks Her Life to Save Her Classmates

·3.7K·World
12-Year-Old Girl Risks Her Life to Save Her Classmates

The tragedy that occurred in 2026 in Tumbler Ridge, a town in British Columbia, Canada, shocked the entire country. During the incident, an 18-year-old armed attacker stormed into a school, opened fire, and headed toward the library.

At that moment, 12-year-old Maya Gebala showed extraordinary courage and put herself at risk to protect her classmates. The girl suffered severe gunshot wounds to the head and neck in the attack, but doctors managed to save her life.

Maya successfully underwent several complex surgeries, including a cranioplasty to repair her skull. She has now been moved from the intensive care unit to a regular ward and continues a long-term rehabilitation program. The girl has begun communicating with her loved ones and doctors using a special tablet program and “yes” and “no” buttons.

Maya’s courage in trying to save her classmates has earned widespread recognition across Canada. Many people describe her as a true hero who risked her own life to protect others.

CanadaTumbler RidgeBritish ColumbiaMaya Gebala
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Nobody Expected This Income Source: She’s Making Millions from GossipNobody Expected This Income Source: She’s Making Millions from GossipToday, 20:39Number of Space Debris Objects Reentering Earth SurgesNumber of Space Debris Objects Reentering Earth SurgesToday, 19:52Horrific Details: 14-Year-Old Teen Opens Fire at School in ThailandHorrific Details: 14-Year-Old Teen Opens Fire at School in ThailandToday, 19:49Scientists Astonished: Did Life Arise on Earth Twice?Scientists Astonished: Did Life Arise on Earth Twice?Today, 17:36HercShirt V5.0 T-Shirt That Can Be Worn for a Month Without Washing UnveiledHercShirt V5.0 T-Shirt That Can Be Worn for a Month Without Washing UnveiledToday, 16:58Thailand’s Bloody Tragedy: Student Killed Grandparents Before ShootingThailand’s Bloody Tragedy: Student Killed Grandparents Before ShootingToday, 16:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished