12-Year-Old Girl Risks Her Life to Save Her Classmates

The tragedy that occurred in 2026 in Tumbler Ridge, a town in British Columbia, Canada, shocked the entire country. During the incident, an 18-year-old armed attacker stormed into a school, opened fire, and headed toward the library.

At that moment, 12-year-old Maya Gebala showed extraordinary courage and put herself at risk to protect her classmates. The girl suffered severe gunshot wounds to the head and neck in the attack, but doctors managed to save her life.

Maya successfully underwent several complex surgeries, including a cranioplasty to repair her skull. She has now been moved from the intensive care unit to a regular ward and continues a long-term rehabilitation program. The girl has begun communicating with her loved ones and doctors using a special tablet program and “yes” and “no” buttons.

Maya’s courage in trying to save her classmates has earned widespread recognition across Canada. Many people describe her as a true hero who risked her own life to protect others.