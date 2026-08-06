Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has been recognized as the current best goalkeeper in the Premier League, yet he is also considered one of the unluckiest players in world football. In an interview with GOAL, former London club goalkeeper Graham Stack highlighted the Spaniard's outstanding success at club level and the difficult competition he faces with the national team. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

David Raya began his career with lower-division clubs such as Southport and Blackburn Rovers before steadily progressing and reaching the Premier League with Brentford. After moving to Emirates Stadium in 2023, the Spanish goalkeeper initially won the competition with Aaron Ramsdale for a starting place and subsequently claimed the Golden Glove award in three consecutive seasons.

International Injustice

Despite consistently performing at club level and celebrating a Premier League title, the 30-year-old goalkeeper remains in the shadow of Unai Simón with the national team. Graham Stack believes Raya is currently the unluckiest goalkeeper in the world because his performances show that he deserves to start for any top national team.

Nevertheless, Spain's successful run at the World Cup has to some extent justified the head coach's decision. Although Unai Simón's reliable performances and the national team's results have kept Raya on the bench, the situation is regarded as somewhat confusing and disappointing by his compatriots and supporters.

Leadership and Confidence on the Pitch

According to the GOAL interviewee, David Raya is currently the best all-round goalkeeper in the Premier League. His consistency, run of clean sheets, decisive saves and movement on the pitch clearly confirm this.

Raya has become one of the team's true leaders thanks to his ability to anticipate danger, his proactive play, and his character and personal leadership qualities at the London club. In Graham Stack's assessment, the Spaniard's development and professionalism at Arsenal have made him not only the club's leading goalkeeper but also one of the best in the entire Premier League.