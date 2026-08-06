Chinoz district governor comes up with unusual punishment, putting a “Shameful Neighborhood” sign at the mahalla center

Improvement and beautification work in the “Birlik” mahalla of Chinoz district, Tashkent region, was deemed unsatisfactory. As a result, the area was symbolically declared a “Shameful Neighborhood,” and officials were instructed to install a sign bearing that message in a prominent location.

Chinoz District Governor Sherzod Solihov criticized the situation in the mahalla and assigned officials tasks including cleaning the streets, whitewashing walls, planting trees and flowers, and putting the area in order.

Heads of enterprises and organizations were also instructed to examine the situation in the mahallas assigned to them and prepare photographic reports covering the streets and households.

The governor said that if the shortcomings were not addressed by the specified deadline, warning signs would be installed at certain mahallas and households.