Héctor Bellerín led Real Betis onto the pitch as captain against former club Arsenal

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Héctor Bellerín led Real Betis onto the pitch as captain against former club Arsenal

Real Betis defender Héctor Bellerín could not hide his immense pride after the friendly match against his former club Arsenal in Dublin. The Spanish side scored three goals to secure a convincing 3–1 victory. For the 31-year-old, the match was not only an important part of preseason preparations but also an emotional and thrilling personal experience. Goal.com reported reports.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Héctor Bellerín specifically asked to wear the captain’s armband for the match. After his years in London, he had the chance to share the pitch once again with his former teammates and head coach Mikel Arteta. The defender came through Arsenal’s academy, spent more than a decade at the club and eventually became its captain.

The captain’s armband and reunion with former teammates

During the match, Héctor Bellerín expressed special gratitude to his teammate Marc Bartra, noting that he had handed over the captaincy without any objection. The defender said he had really wanted to take on this wonderful responsibility and reunite with his former teammates. Fans of the English club still remember Bellerín warmly, which made the friendly even more significant.

The match was not driven by emotion alone, as Real Betis also produced a disciplined and confident performance on the pitch. The Spanish side successfully dealt with Arsenal’s attacks, made the most of its chances and showed outstanding organization against the Premier League representatives.

Tactical discipline and a positive result

In his post-match comments, Héctor Bellerín praised the team’s performance, particularly highlighting the cohesion and understanding in the defensive line. In his view, the match was beneficial for both teams, possession was evenly shared and the fans witnessed an entertaining game.

Despite the difficulties Arsenal created in the first half, Real Betis managed to keep the situation under control. In his interview, Bellerín did not hide his gratitude that life had given him the chance to enjoy such a wonderful match, adding that the positive result would give the team great confidence for its upcoming games.

Héctor BellerínReal BetisArsenalMikel ArtetaFootball
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