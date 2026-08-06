Shahzoda returns to music with a new song after a 6-year hiatus! (video)

Singer Shahzoda is returning to music with a new solo song after a six-year hiatus. In recent years, she has mostly appeared before her fans through remixes and joint projects with other singers.

The new song is performed in Russian and is titled "Vosxishaysya — jizn odna". The song’s official premiere will take place on August 7.

It has been announced that the music was created by Kosti, while the lyrics were written by Andrey Kidanov. Shahzoda also said that she worked on the song with an international creative team.

Following the announcement of the new premiere, fans have expressed their support for the singer’s return to music and written that they are looking forward to the full version of the song.