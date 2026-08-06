12 Wives, 102 Children: Ugandan Man Makes an Unexpected Decision

Musa Hasahya, a 68-year-old Ugandan, has attracted global attention with his huge family. He has 12 wives, 102 children and more than 560 grandchildren.

However, Musa says that the sharp rise in living costs in recent years has made it increasingly difficult to support his family. As expenses for food, clothing and his children's education grew heavier, even two of his wives left him because of financial difficulties.

For this reason, the Ugandan farmer announced that he had decided not to have any more children. He also said he had asked his wives to use contraception.

Interestingly, Musa Hasahya recognizes all his children and grandchildren by their faces. However, he admits that remembering most of their names is not easy because there are so many of them.