Jamie Carragher criticizes Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor

Liverpool legend and former defender Jamie Carragher has harshly criticized forward Mohamed Salah's decision to join Turkish club Trabzonspor. In his view, the Egyptian star is still fully worthy of playing in Europe's top five leagues at his current level, while the Turkish Süper Lig is somewhat below his ability. Goal.com reports .

After weeks of speculation, Salah left Liverpool as a free agent and was given a ceremonial welcome in front of thousands of fans at Akyazı Arena. Despite long-standing interest from the Saudi Pro League and several prominent European clubs, the experienced forward agreed to sign a two-year contract with the Turkish club.

Carragher's views on elite clubs

Speaking on the Football Ramble podcast, Jamie Carragher did not hide his surprise and expressed disappointment that Salah had left the traditional top leagues. According to him, the player's financial demands may have deterred some European giants, but it would have made more sense for Salah to lower his demands slightly and choose Italy or another prestigious league.

“I never believed he would move to Saudi Arabia because he is far above this level. I thought he could play in Serie A. Turkey, in my view, seems like a somewhat lower-level league,” Carragher said.

Salary and contract details

According to the source, Trabzonspor offered Salah an attractive financial package worth €17 million per year, despite finishing third in the Turkish Süper Lig last season. The player, who earned £400,000 a week at Liverpool, ultimately chose the Turkish club.

According to Carragher's objection, Salah should have remained at a more prestigious club like Cristiano Ronaldo, while staying true to his individual performances and ambitions. Although Trabzonspor will compete in the Europa League next season, the expert emphasized that the player's day-to-day level of play is above such a standard.

® Jamie Carragher added in his comments that, with the opportunity to play at San Siro for historic clubs such as Milan or Juventus and compete in major matches and European cups, the Turkish league would be a smaller step for the forward.