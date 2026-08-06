Barcelona Want to Sign Rodri

Barcelona have made an unexpected move in the transfer market and are considering the possibility of signing Manchester City midfielder Rodri. According to Goal.com, the Catalan club has begun initial negotiations with the player’s agents, and this move could seriously derail Real Madrid’s plans. This is what Goal.com reports .

In recent months, Real Madrid had been viewed as the player’s main suitor. However, the lack of an official agreement between the clubs and the continued uncertainty surrounding the transfer are allowing Barcelona’s management, led by Joan Laporta, to seize the opportunity. The 30-year-old Spaniard’s desire to return to his homeland is increasing the likelihood of such a high-profile transfer.

On-field problems and Barcelona’s plan

The Catalan club’s sudden acceleration in the transfer market is explained by a serious injury crisis in the heart of the team. After Frenkie de Jong suffered a serious right-knee injury and was ruled out for an extended period, Barcelona have been left in need of a world-class defensive midfielder. With just 12 months remaining on his current Manchester City contract, Rodri is seen as the perfect solution to this problem.

According to reports, the player himself is not hiding his desire to return to Spain. With his contract approaching its end, he is expected to sit down with the club’s management soon to discuss his future. Commenting on interest from La Liga’s giants, the player has stated that offers from the world’s best clubs cannot be turned down.

The Madrid derby and personal terms

For Rodri, a return to La Liga would involve more than just matches on the pitch. In the Catalan capital, he would have the opportunity to play alongside eight of his Spain teammates, including Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Gavi. This factor could also have a positive influence on the player’s decision, it has been suggested.

At the same time, Manchester City’s management has taken steps to slow down the negotiations with Real Madrid. The player himself is also reportedly skeptical about the sporting project at the Madrid club, particularly regarding the coaching situation. Therefore, Barcelona are expected to become the leading contenders in the transfer race through their determined efforts.