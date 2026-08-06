Barcelona Want to Sign Rodri

·56·Sport
Barcelona Want to Sign Rodri

Barcelona have made an unexpected move in the transfer market and are considering the possibility of signing Manchester City midfielder Rodri. According to Goal.com, the Catalan club has begun initial negotiations with the player’s agents, and this move could seriously derail Real Madrid’s plans. This is what Goal.com reports .

In recent months, Real Madrid had been viewed as the player’s main suitor. However, the lack of an official agreement between the clubs and the continued uncertainty surrounding the transfer are allowing Barcelona’s management, led by Joan Laporta, to seize the opportunity. The 30-year-old Spaniard’s desire to return to his homeland is increasing the likelihood of such a high-profile transfer.

On-field problems and Barcelona’s plan

The Catalan club’s sudden acceleration in the transfer market is explained by a serious injury crisis in the heart of the team. After Frenkie de Jong suffered a serious right-knee injury and was ruled out for an extended period, Barcelona have been left in need of a world-class defensive midfielder. With just 12 months remaining on his current Manchester City contract, Rodri is seen as the perfect solution to this problem.

According to reports, the player himself is not hiding his desire to return to Spain. With his contract approaching its end, he is expected to sit down with the club’s management soon to discuss his future. Commenting on interest from La Liga’s giants, the player has stated that offers from the world’s best clubs cannot be turned down.

The Madrid derby and personal terms

For Rodri, a return to La Liga would involve more than just matches on the pitch. In the Catalan capital, he would have the opportunity to play alongside eight of his Spain teammates, including Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Gavi. This factor could also have a positive influence on the player’s decision, it has been suggested.

At the same time, Manchester City’s management has taken steps to slow down the negotiations with Real Madrid. The player himself is also reportedly skeptical about the sporting project at the Madrid club, particularly regarding the coaching situation. Therefore, Barcelona are expected to become the leading contenders in the transfer race through their determined efforts.

BarcelonaRodriManchester CityReal MadridTransfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Why Did Real Madrid Abandon the Rodri Transfer? All the DetailsWhy Did Real Madrid Abandon the Rodri Transfer? All the DetailsToday, 19:54Rodri Transfer Twist Angers Real Madrid LeadershipRodri Transfer Twist Angers Real Madrid LeadershipToday, 19:39Federico Gatti injured: defender could miss clash with InterFederico Gatti injured: defender could miss clash with InterToday, 19:36Rodri Transfer: Unexpected Turn in Spanish FootballRodri Transfer: Unexpected Turn in Spanish FootballToday, 19:15Juventus face unresolved problems at the end of the transfer windowJuventus face unresolved problems at the end of the transfer windowToday, 18:58Manchester City begins plans to revamp its midfieldManchester City begins plans to revamp its midfieldToday, 18:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)