Brahim Díaz: Mourinho Demands Intense Work From the Team

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Brahim Díaz: Mourinho Demands Intense Work From the Team

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Díaz spoke about the team’s training process ahead of the new season and head coach José Mourinho’s demands. According to Goal.com, the player emphasized that preseason preparations are taking place at an intense pace and that the team’s main objective is to win more trophies. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

After returning to the club’s training ground and beginning preparations, Brahim Díaz spoke to Realmadrid TV and made no secret of his enthusiasm for the team. According to him, one of the most important changes after the summer break was the arrival of experienced coach José Mourinho and his staff.

Strict demands under José Mourinho

The player praised the Portuguese coach and his assistants for their professional approach to their work. He noted that the coaching staff were preparing extremely thoroughly and instilling a winning mentality in the players.

“Everything is going very well because both he and his coaching staff are exceptionally well prepared,” Díaz said. “We know what kind of coach Mourinho is and what he has achieved in the past. We want to continue winning with him.”

Team unity and individual goals

According to Brahim Díaz, the head coach is demanding high intensity and mutual sacrifice from the players on the pitch. Although individual ability is important, the team is repeatedly reminded that unity is the main objective.

“He tells us to play with intensity, that individual quality in the team is high and that this can make the difference. However, the most important things are hard work, giving everything for one another on the pitch and becoming a true team,” the midfielder added.

As the new season approaches, Díaz is determined to deliver his best performances and make the fans happy. He said he was ready to give everything on the pitch for Real Madrid and reminded everyone that the club has only the highest ambitions.

“My goal is to be 100 percent ready and help the team. I will show my best version in every match. At team level, the most beautiful thing is winning trophies. This is Real Madrid, so we must always win titles,” the player concluded.

Real MadridBrahim DíazJosé MourinhoLa LigaFootball
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