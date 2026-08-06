Horror: Video of a major fire, with black smoke engulfing the sky, spreads across social media

Videos claiming that a major fire broke out in the Izza area have spread across social media. The footage shows thick black smoke engulfing the sky, while people nearby appear concerned about the situation.

The smoke was visible from a considerable distance. Those who filmed the video say the fire is extensive. However, no official information has yet been provided about exactly where the fire started, what is burning, or what caused the incident.

There is also no clear information about any casualties or the damage caused. Details of the incident will become known after an official statement from the relevant authorities.