“I Became Pregnant from the Wind”: The Truth Behind the Woman’s Claim

In 2021, an unusual incident in Indonesia’s West Java province sparked widespread public debate. A 25-year-old woman named Siti Zainah said that after performing her prayers, she was resting at home when she suddenly felt a strong wind enter her body, after which her abdomen quickly began to swell.

According to the woman, intense labor pains began just one hour later. She was taken to a nearby medical facility, where she gave birth to a healthy baby girl weighing 2.9 kilograms.

The news soon spread widely, giving rise to various rumors about witchcraft and other supernatural phenomena among villagers. Local police officers and medical specialists began an investigation to clarify the situation.

The hospital’s chief physician, Eman Sulayeman, said the case was biologically a completely normal pregnancy. He explained that Siti Zainah had experienced a condition that is rare in medical science, “hidden pregnancy”

Experts note that in such cases, hormonal or physiological changes—including continued menstruation or little to no abdominal enlargement—may prevent a woman from realizing she is pregnant until labor begins. The woman’s claim that “wind entered her body” was considered merely coincidental with the onset of labor.

A police investigation revealed that Siti Zainah had divorced her legal husband four months before the incident. Doctors and law enforcement officials confirmed that the child’s father was her former husband.