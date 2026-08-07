Going to the US to Give Birth May No Longer Grant Citizenship

·88·World
Going to the US to Give Birth May No Longer Grant Citizenship

US President Donald Trump signed two new executive orders aimed at restricting birthright citizenship and intensifying the fight against the widely debated “birth tourism”phenomenon. The new initiative is significant because it seeks to limit the practice of foreign nationals automatically obtaining citizenship for their child by giving birth in the United States.

According to reports, the new rules envisage stricter controls on foreign nationals who primarily travel to the US to give birth and thereby obtain American citizenship for their baby. The requirements will also apply to surrogacy arrangements carried out for the same purpose.

For context, the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment provides for citizenship to be granted to people born in the country and subject to US jurisdiction. Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized this rule, stressed the need to restrict it, and put forward a number of initiatives in this area.

The new orders are being viewed as the latest step toward taking a stricter approach in government policy to the practice of obtaining citizenship through birth.

Donald TrumpUnited States
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Nobody Expected This Income Source: She’s Making Millions from GossipNobody Expected This Income Source: She’s Making Millions from GossipToday, 20:39Number of Space Debris Objects Reentering Earth SurgesNumber of Space Debris Objects Reentering Earth SurgesToday, 19:52Horrific Details: 14-Year-Old Teen Opens Fire at School in ThailandHorrific Details: 14-Year-Old Teen Opens Fire at School in ThailandToday, 19:49Scientists Astonished: Did Life Arise on Earth Twice?Scientists Astonished: Did Life Arise on Earth Twice?Today, 17:36HercShirt V5.0 T-Shirt That Can Be Worn for a Month Without Washing UnveiledHercShirt V5.0 T-Shirt That Can Be Worn for a Month Without Washing UnveiledToday, 16:58Thailand’s Bloody Tragedy: Student Killed Grandparents Before ShootingThailand’s Bloody Tragedy: Student Killed Grandparents Before ShootingToday, 16:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished