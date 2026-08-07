Reasons Behind Danny Welbeck’s Move to Chelsea Revealed

·48·Sport
Reasons Behind Danny Welbeck’s Move to Chelsea Revealed

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber explained the decision to allow experienced striker Danny Welbeck to join Chelsea. The move was not easy for the club’s fans or management, but the most appropriate solution was chosen from both financial and tactical perspectives. This was reported by Goal.com.

According to Goal.com, the 35-year-old ended his successful six-year spell with the south-coast club and signed a two-year contract with the London side. Brighton’s management decided not to match the terms of the two-year deal offered by Chelsea.

The Best Goalscorer in Club History

Danny Welbeck made 201 appearances for Brighton and scored 51 goals. With 46 Premier League goals for the club, he remains Brighton’s all-time top scorer in the competition.

Last season was particularly successful for the experienced striker. He scored 13 goals in the English top flight, equalling Brighton’s record for the most goals scored by a player in a single season, and recorded 14 goal involvements overall.

A Pragmatic Decision by the Management

Speaking at a meeting with the club’s fans, Paul Barber explained that the decision was based not on emotion but on business considerations and future opportunities. Barber stressed the importance of taking head coach Fabian Hürzeler’s long-term tactical plans and squad options into account.

The management also considered the risks of offering a long-term contract to an ageing player. If injuries had occurred at the start of the season, the club could have faced criticism.

A Step Towards the Future

Paul Barber said the decision was right not only for the club but also for the player himself. Danny Welbeck is expected to become an important figure for Chelsea thanks to his experience.

Brighton, meanwhile, plan to strengthen their position in the Premier League by relying on young and promising players and developing new leaders.

Danny WelbeckChelseaBrightonPaul BarberTransfer
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