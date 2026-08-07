Bloody tragedy during class: student shot teacher

·1.2K·World
Bloody tragedy during class: student shot teacher

A bloody incident at a school in Thailand has shaken the entire country. At an educational institution near Bangkok, a student used a firearm to attack teachers and others. As a result of the tragedy, one teacher was killed and four other people sustained injuries of varying severity.

According to foreign media reports, the incident occurred on August 7 at Debsirin Nonthaburi school in Bang Kruai district of Nontxaburi province. Preliminary information indicates that the student who carried out the attack took his own life after the incident.

The Nontxaburi police leadership confirmed information about the victims and those injured. Law enforcement agencies are currently investigating the causes and details of the incident.

Photographs released by emergency services show several ambulance crews arriving at the school grounds, while students are being evacuated to safety. The footage shows one of the injured people being carried out on a stretcher, while medical workers provide emergency assistance to other wounded people.

One witness who was at the school during the incident said that the students hid inside their classrooms as soon as they heard the gunshots. According to the witness, after some time police officers entered the building, checked the rooms and safely escorted the students outside.

ThailandBangkokNonthaburi
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