New law comes into force: Dogs, cats and livestock to be registered

·84·Society
New law comes into force: Dogs, cats and livestock to be registered

As of 7 August, the new Law «On the Identification, Registration and Tracking of Animals» officially came into force in Uzbekistan. From now on, all animals kept or bred by individuals and legal entities within the country must be identified and registered with the state.

The reform is aimed at ensuring accurate animal records and monitoring their movement through a unified electronic system.

What are the deadlines for registering animals?

Under the law, specific identification deadlines have been established depending on the type of animal:

  • Cattle, sheep, goats and camels: 14 days after birth;

  • Pigs: after 1 month;

  • Dogs and cats: after 3 months;

  • Horses: after 4 months.

Important rule: Animals must be registered with the state no later than one month after the deadlines specified above have expired.

Procedures for imported animals and animals removed from the register

  • Animals imported from abroad for keeping or breeding: They must be identified within 21 days from the date of entry into the country.

  • Removal from the register: If an animal is slaughtered, perishes, dies, is destroyed or taken out of the country, it must be removed from the state register within 7 days.

How is the registration process carried out?

Based on an application submitted by the animal owner, a representative of the authorized state body will visit the relevant location within 5 working days, identify the animal and register it in the unified state register.

The introduction of a unified tracking system will play an important role in ensuring veterinary safety and preventing the spread of diseases.

Uzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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