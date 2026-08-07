Why Yan Diomande Chose Real Madrid Over Liverpool

·55·Sport
Why Yan Diomande Chose Real Madrid Over Liverpool

One of the summer transfer window’s most talked-about deals has finally been completed, with talented winger Yan Diomande officially joining Real Madrid. According to The Athletic, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, initially considered the leading contenders for the player, lost the race. The English club is reportedly going through a transitional period under new head coach Andoni Iraola, and this factor made the young footballer hesitate. This was reported by Goal.com reported that.

At first, the idea of moving to the Merseyside club and replacing Mohamed Salah seemed attractive to Yan Diomande. However, his representatives at Roc Nation noticed that Liverpool’s current environment was genuinely transitional and began considering other options. At that moment, the Madrid club stepped up its efforts and managed to dramatically change the course of the transfer race.

José Mourinho’s Decisive Call

One of the main reasons Real Madrid won the race for the player was the personal involvement of experienced coach José Mourinho. The Portuguese manager, who is overseeing a major rebuild in the Spanish capital, spoke directly with Yan Diomande by phone. According to the player’s agent, Nathan Campbell, that conversation decided the transfer.

A Roc Nation representative said José Mourinho’s fluent French surprised both sides. The coach gave the player a detailed explanation of his tactical ideas, the project at the club and how he could earn a place in the starting lineup. This sincere and in-depth conversation was the main factor behind the young talent’s decision to choose Madrid.

Transfer Fee and Financial Details

Real Madrid agreed to pay RB Leipzig up to €140 million in total for the transfer, approximately £120 million. Under the terms of the agreement, the initial payment will amount to €125 million, with a further €15 million to be paid in various bonuses. Since the German club refused to lower its asking price of €130 million throughout the summer, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain ultimately hesitated.

Goal.com reported that Paris Saint-Germain had also made progress in negotiations with the German club, but the Spanish giants’ decisive approach and financial offer changed everything. Madrid offered the player not only money but also a long-term development strategy.

Club specialists cited the careers of stars such as Vinícius Júnior, showing how the winger could reach world-class level at the Santiago Bernabéu. The desire to win the Champions League and a clear career plan ultimately determined the decision of the former Leganés academy player.

Yan DiomandeReal MadridJosé MourinhoLiverpoolTransfer
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