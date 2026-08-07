Panic in Germany After Terror Attack: One in Three Germans Living in Fear

Security and migration have risen to the top of Germany’s political agenda. ARD Deutschlandtrend The latest monthly poll conducted by ARD Deutschlandtrend showed that anxiety and discontent in German society rose sharply after the horrific attack in Berlin on July 25.

According to the survey, one in three people in the country lives in fear of becoming a victim of a terrorist attack on city streets.

The threat of extremism and migration policy: What is the public afraid of?

Among those surveyed, 69% rated the risk of terrorist attacks occurring in Germany as extremely high. The danger is not perceived as coming from just one side:

56% of respondents were concerned about attacks by right-wing extremists;

50% of respondents feared attacks by left-wing extremists.

Firm demands are also emerging in society for tighter migration controls. Among Germans, 71% support extending the temporary border controls in place since 2024. At the same time, 59% of the population believes that the migration issue would be addressed more effectively through cooperation at the European Union level rather than solely at the national level.

Political earthquake: AfD reaches 28%, while the chancellor’s bloc hits a historic low

Public concern about security and dissatisfaction with the government have directly affected the ratings of political parties. The right-wing “Alternative for Germany” (AfD) has further strengthened its position, reaching a record 28% .

By contrast, the traditional CDU/CSU conservative bloc 21% and recorded one of the lowest results in its history. No significant changes were observed in the ratings of the other political forces.

Distrust in the federal government:

85% of the population are deeply dissatisfied with the current federal government’s performance.

68% of respondents do not believe the situation will improve even after the recent reshuffle.

55% of Germans said fundamental changes are necessary in the country’s politics and public administration.

Social division and a sense of injustice

The survey results show that social and psychological divisions in German society are deepening. Across the country, 43% of respondents consider themselves to have fewer opportunities and benefits than others.

Especially among supporters of the AfD this figure is extremely high— 70% of the electorate said they were being treated unfairly in society and that their rights were being restricted.

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