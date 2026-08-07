American Pensioner Flew to the Store in His Private Helicopter

A pensioner living in the United States did not want to spend nearly an hour driving to the store, so he used his private helicopter instead. His unusual journey caught the attention of local police.

When law enforcement officers asked why he had arrived by helicopter, the man replied, “It’s too far by car.” A subsequent check confirmed that he had a valid official license to operate the helicopter. Therefore, no action was taken against him.

The incident quickly went viral on social media. Many users humorously compared the pensioner’s actions to the style of characters from the popular GTA video game, leaving various comments.