Four-Story Building Collapses Within Seconds in Istanbul

A four-story residential building suddenly collapsed in Istanbul’s Bahcelievler district, Turkey. Hours before the incident, residents heard strange cracking sounds coming from the building’s columns, became alarmed, and immediately contacted the police and firefighters.

After emergency services arrived at the scene, the building’s residents were evacuated immediately. Shortly afterward, at around 8:30 p.m. on August 5, the building collapsed and was destroyed within seconds without any external impact. According to preliminary information, no injuries were reported because the building had been evacuated in time.

The building, constructed in 1988, reportedly contained 22 apartments and two commercial shops. Experts have begun a technical investigation into the cause of the collapse. Initial assumptions suggest that a structural defect or weakening of the supporting elements may have caused the incident. The official conclusion will be announced after the investigation is completed.