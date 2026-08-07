Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people

·2.5K·Society
Bride and groom who visited a cemetery on their wedding day moved many people

A video capturing a touching incident that took place on a wedding day in Uzbekistan has spread widely on social media, attracting the attention of thousands of users. It shows the bride and groom visiting the grave of the groom’s late father before heading to the wedding celebration.

In the video, the groom places flowers at his father’s grave and pays tribute to his memory. The bride bows and greets him respectfully at the graveside. They then pray together and remember the deceased.

The footage sparked warm reactions on social media. Many users described it as a striking example of boundless respect for one’s parents, loyalty and filial duty. Comments also frequently expressed the view that “even if a father is no longer in this world, his blessing and memory always hold an important place in his child’s life.”

For context, this tradition is not unique to Uzbekistan. Earlier, videos showing brides and grooms in the United States and Nigeria visiting the graves of their deceased parents on their wedding day and paying tribute to their memory also sparked widespread discussion on social media.

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