Big Stir at Ronaldo’s Wedding: Was Bruno Not Invited?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez’s long-awaited wedding ceremony have sparked growing speculation. According to sources, the couple’s marriage celebration is expected to take place on August 8 on Ronaldo’s native island, Madeira, where he was born and raised.

However, unexpected rumors have spread on social media ahead of the joyful occasion. They claim that “Manchester United” and one of Ronaldo’s close teammates from both the club and the Portugal national team, Bruno Fernandes, was not invited to the wedding ceremony.

Although these reports have not yet been officially confirmed, they have sparked considerable interest among fans. Many social media users are speculating that the situation could indicate cooling relations between the two Portuguese stars.

So far, neither Ronaldo nor Bruno Fernandes has officially commented on the rumors. Therefore, the circulating information is currently being treated as unconfirmed news.