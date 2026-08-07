Who sent Dilfuza Ismoilova the unusual flowers? (video)

Singer Dilfuza Ismoilova posted a video on her social media page showing the unexpected gift she received from her daughter. The video quickly went viral, sparking great interest among fans.

The video shows an unusual floral arrangement sent to the artist. The gift caught many people’s attention because it was made in the shape of a large yellow emoji with heart-shaped eyes.

Dilfuza Ismoilova captioned the video, "A Friday gift from my daughter." The footage shows the singer sincerely delighted by the unexpected present and blessing her daughter Sevara.

The video was also warmly received in the comments. Fans praised the love between the mother and daughter, leaving numerous positive comments and good wishes for this heartwarming moment.