Napoli want to complete the Gabriel Jesus transfer

Italian club Napoli are planning a major overhaul of their attack during the summer transfer window. With striker Romelu Lukaku close to leaving the club, the Neapolitans have identified Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus as their main target. Goal.com and reputable Italian outlets report this. Goal.com reports this.

Massimiliano Allegri’s plan and changes in attack

According to Calciomercato, head coach Massimiliano Allegri is looking to strengthen the squad at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Although the Italian coach plans to build his future attack around Danish footballer Rasmus Højlund, he needs a high-calibre player as a suitable partner or alternative.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus is ready to leave the Premier League and begin a new chapter in his career. Interest in the 29-year-old is high, and negotiations between the parties are expected to intensify soon. The London club values its player at around €20 million, but Napoli are trying to lower the price, taking into account the player’s desire to move to Italy.

Romelu Lukaku’s future and the Monaco option

Gabriel Jesus’s transfer largely depends on Romelu Lukaku leaving the club. The 33-year-old Belgian striker’s future in Naples has been thrown into doubt after relations with the club’s management deteriorated.

At present, French club Monaco are viewed as the leading contenders for the experienced forward. The Monegasques consider him a suitable replacement for United States international Folarin Balogun. Napoli’s management want to resolve the transfer quickly to free up the wage bill and register new players.

If the deal goes through, the transfer would give Gabriel Jesus an excellent opportunity to restart his career and prove himself in the Italian league. For a player who has lost his place in Arsenal’s starting lineup, becoming a central figure in Allegri’s project appears to be an attractive offer.