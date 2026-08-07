Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, firmly stated that he would not put any pressure on Argentina captain Lionel Messi to participate in the 2028 Copa América. As the 39-year-old forward's international future continues to spark heated debate among fans and experts, the leadership has left the final decision entirely up to the player. Goal.com reports .

According to information published by Goal.com, Claudio Tapia said in an interview with TyC Sports that Lionel Messi would decide his future himself and would be given enough time to do so. The experienced player's international career after the 2026 World Cup remains uncertain, as he has made a habit of approaching each tournament separately.

Leadership at the World Cup and its importance

Messi took to the field as the true leader of Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. During the tournament, he recorded 8 goals and 4 assists, leading his team to the final. Although Argentina lost the decisive match 1–0 to Spain through a lone Ferran Torres goal, the forward's performance was highly praised.

Tapia praised the experienced player's actions on the pitch and his important role in the dressing room, particularly noting that he had always been a pillar of the team despite his age. According to the official, before the 2022 triumph, no one knew for certain whether Messi would play at the 2026 World Cup, yet he went on to produce one of his best performances at the tournament.

The legendary footballer's records

The Inter Miami captain has achieved remarkable results during 21 years with Argentina. He has made a record 207 appearances for the national team and scored 125 goals. His honours also include the 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles and the 2022 World Cup trophy.

Although natural physical changes come with age, Messi's unique technical ability and understanding of the game continue to make him one of the most dangerous players on the pitch. His playing style has evolved over time to suit his status as an experienced footballer, but he has not lost his ability to deliver in decisive moments.