Lionel Messi's Future at the 2028 Copa América Revealed

·238·Sport
Lionel Messi's Future at the 2028 Copa América Revealed

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, firmly stated that he would not put any pressure on Argentina captain Lionel Messi to participate in the 2028 Copa América. As the 39-year-old forward's international future continues to spark heated debate among fans and experts, the leadership has left the final decision entirely up to the player. Goal.com reports .

According to information published by Goal.com, Claudio Tapia said in an interview with TyC Sports that Lionel Messi would decide his future himself and would be given enough time to do so. The experienced player's international career after the 2026 World Cup remains uncertain, as he has made a habit of approaching each tournament separately.

Leadership at the World Cup and its importance

Messi took to the field as the true leader of Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. During the tournament, he recorded 8 goals and 4 assists, leading his team to the final. Although Argentina lost the decisive match 1–0 to Spain through a lone Ferran Torres goal, the forward's performance was highly praised.

Tapia praised the experienced player's actions on the pitch and his important role in the dressing room, particularly noting that he had always been a pillar of the team despite his age. According to the official, before the 2022 triumph, no one knew for certain whether Messi would play at the 2026 World Cup, yet he went on to produce one of his best performances at the tournament.

The legendary footballer's records

The Inter Miami captain has achieved remarkable results during 21 years with Argentina. He has made a record 207 appearances for the national team and scored 125 goals. His honours also include the 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles and the 2022 World Cup trophy.

Although natural physical changes come with age, Messi's unique technical ability and understanding of the game continue to make him one of the most dangerous players on the pitch. His playing style has evolved over time to suit his status as an experienced footballer, but he has not lost his ability to deliver in decisive moments.

Lionel MessiClaudio TapiaCopa AméricaArgentina National TeamInter Miami
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Juventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia HighlightsJuventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia HighlightsToday, 18:14Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68Today, 17:58Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”Today, 17:51Tottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho TransferTottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho TransferToday, 17:35Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”Today, 17:12Tragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi diesTragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi diesToday, 16:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)