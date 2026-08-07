Lokomotiv complete comeback against Dinamo in Tashkent

·70·Sport
Lokomotiv complete comeback against Dinamo in Tashkent

In an intense Matchday 16 clash in the Uzbekistan Super League, Tashkent-based Lokomotiv hosted Samarkand’s Dinamo. The Railwaymen showed great character to secure a 2-1 victory.

Although the match began with a series of attacks from the visitors, the hosts showed their resolve and responded with two goals.

Early setback followed by a strong Lokomotiv comeback

In just the 8th minute Samarkand player Jaloliddin Jumaboyev opened the scoring to put Dinamo ahead.

However, the goal forced the hosts to step up their game. Their relentless attacks paid off:

  • In the 29th minute, Diyorjon Turopov restored parity to make it 1-1;

  • In the 35th minute, experienced forward Temurxo‘ja Abduxoliqov scored Lokomotiv’s winning goal to complete the comeback — 2-1.

Despite dangerous chances for both teams in the second half, the scoreline did not change.

Changes in the league table

Following this important comeback victory, Lokomotiv increased their points tally to 25 and climbed to 5th place in the league table.

Dinamo, who suffered defeat, remain in 9th place with 21 points.

Match report:

Uzbekistan Super League. Matchday 16

Lokomotiv – Dinamo 2-1

Goals: Jaloliddin Jumaboyev 8 (0-1), Diyorjon Turopov 29 (1-1), Temurxo‘ja Abduxoliqov 35 (2-1)

  • Lokomotiv: 12. Nikita Shevchenko, 9. Suhrob Nurulloyev (8. Bilol Tupliyev, 71), 10. Shodiyor Shodiboyev (7. Quvonchbek Abrayev, 72), 11. Temurxo‘ja Abduxoliqov, 15. Aleksandr Shushnyar (26. Abdulloh Yo‘ldoshev, 60), 17. Sardor Mirzayev, 18. Aleksandr Kucherenko, 23. Diyorjon Turopov (70. Muhammadali Reimov, 71), 28. Shuhrat Muhammadiyev, 33. Oleg Zoteyev, 45. Yovan Nishich.

  • Dinamo: 1. Edem Nemanov, 3. Mixail Shtefan, 7. Sanjar Qodirqulov, 15. Rasul Yo‘ldoshev (21. Jahongir Abdusalomov, 72), 19. Tigran Avanesyan, 20. Jaloliddin Jumaboyev, 25. Oybek O‘rmonjonov (4. Nurillo To‘xtasinov, 57), 26. Marko Stanoyevich (2. Artyom Radayev, 57), 30. Xaris Xaydarevich (24. Akbar Xudoyberdiyev, 57), 37. Firdavs Abdurahmonov, 77. Behruzbek Oblaqulov.

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LokomotivDinamoTashkentUzbekistanSamarkand
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