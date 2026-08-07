Blogger Climbs the World’s Largest Garbage Mountain

A Mexican blogger climbed to the top of the famous Ghazipur landfill in Delhi, India’s capital, and filmed the process. Due to its enormous size, the site is often called the “Everest of garbage.”

According to reports, the garbage mountain is nearly 70 meters high. It covers more than 28 hectares and contains over 14 million tons of household waste.

The Ghazipur landfill began operating in 1984. It was originally scheduled to close in the 2000s. However, as the volume of waste continued to grow, its operation was extended several times, and the landfill still accepts new waste.

The videos filmed by the blogger spread widely on social media, once again drawing public attention to Delhi’s environmental problems and waste recycling.