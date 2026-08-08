Huge Income From Begging in Dubai Sparks Widespread Interest Online

·3.3K·World
Huge Income From Begging in Dubai Sparks Widespread Interest Online

A 2016 case involving people who earned large sums through begging in Dubai has come back into the spotlight. That year, people who entered the UAE as tourists and begged for money in the streets were arrested during special operations conducted by the Dubai authorities.

In one of the cases that most astonished investigators, one person was found to collect an average of 9,000 dirhams every day. That amounted to nearly 270,000 dirhams a month, or approximately $80,000.

According to reports, such individuals chose crowded locations in advance. They were seen more often around mosques on Fridays or in areas where high-income residents lived.

To collect money, they gave various reasons involving illness, poverty and difficult living conditions. Some groups organized the activity, deciding in advance who would beg, where they would do it and which methods they would use.

At the same time, official authorities stated that these large sums did not represent the average income of all beggars. The figure of 270,000 dirhams was an example involving certain people who had been arrested.

Begging is now strictly prohibited in the UAE. Those caught may face a fine or imprisonment. Foreign nationals may also be deported from the country.

People who wish to donate are advised to give money through officially operating charitable organizations rather than to individuals on the streets.

DubaiUAE
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