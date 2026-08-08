Pio Esposito could extend his Inter contract despite interest from English clubs

·53·Sport
Pio Esposito could extend his Inter contract despite interest from English clubs

Two English giants—Arsenal and Manchester United—are seriously considering signing Inter striker Pio Esposito. According to CaughtOffside, the Premier League clubs are interested in the 21-year-old’s transfer and are closely monitoring the situation. Goal.com reports .

The young striker’s nine goals and five assists across Serie A and the Champions League last season have attracted the attention of leading European clubs. The Inter academy graduate has made 50 appearances for the club and, thanks to his prolific form, has also established himself in the Italy national team, making nine appearances.

The demand for players of this profile from English clubs is no coincidence. With teams competing in four major competitions during the season, ensuring squad depth and strengthening the attack remain priorities. Esposito’s age, potential and status as an academy graduate make him an attractive prospect for Premier League scouts.

Likely to remain at Inter

However, despite the speculation over a possible transfer, the player’s priority is reportedly to stay at the Milan club. Goal.com reports that the parties have already reached a verbal agreement on the terms of a new contract, with the young striker preferring to continue his career at San Siro.

This is a major boost for the team’s head coach and club management. Despite competition from experienced forwards such as Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram, keeping their promising academy graduate demonstrates the serious ambitions of the Italian champions.

Although the Serie A winners are prepared for potential offers backed by the financial strength of English football, the player is unlikely to change his mind. Unless there are unexpected developments, the striker will remain at the Milan club and continue competing for a place in the starting lineup.

Pio EspositoInterArsenalManchester UnitedSerie A
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