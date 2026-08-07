Surgeons Shield Patient with Their Bodies During Earthquake (Video)

Doctors’ selflessness during the 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture earned widespread admiration. Despite the powerful tremors during the operation, the surgeons did not leave the patient alone and shielded them with their own bodies.

The incident reportedly occurred on July 28 at a hospital in Yatsushiro. When the earthquake began, medical equipment in the operating room started shaking and shifting. Footage captured by surveillance cameras shows the doctors covering the patient with their bodies while simultaneously holding back the moving equipment. Despite the powerful tremors, the lead surgeon did not stop the operation.

According to the hospital, a total of four operations were being performed at the medical facility when the earthquake struck. All of them were completed successfully, and neither the patients nor the medical staff suffered any injuries.

Videos of the incident spread widely on social media, with many users praising the doctors’ dedication to their profession and their courage.