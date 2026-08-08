Facts you did not know about the Japanese actress known through the "Oshin" series loved by Uzbek viewers

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Facts you did not know about the Japanese actress known through the "Oshin" series loved by Uzbek viewers

In Uzbekistan, the "Oshin" series became popular among many viewers starting in the 2000s. In particular, Oshin—a character who never gives up even during life's most difficult trials and remains devoted and patient toward her family—was embraced as a figure close to Uzbek women.

Yuko Tanaka portrayed Oshin during her middle-aged years. The actress convincingly conveyed a mother's love, patience and sense of responsibility on screen. The fact that she did not have a child in her personal life made this role the subject of even more intriguing discussions.

Yuko Tanaka was born in Osaka in 1955 and studied at Meydzi University. Her acting career began in the late 1970s. In 1979, she appeared in the NHK television drama "Opa Ma," and two years later played a role in the historical film "Eydzanaika."

These works paved the way for Tanaka to become known in the world of cinema. The actress was also recognized by the Japan Academy and received several awards.

In 1983, one of the best-known projects of her career emerged. NHK aired the series "Oshin." The series attracted a huge audience in Japan and was later shown in 68 countries.

"Oshin" had an average annual rating of 52.6 percent, while the audience share reached 62.9 percent for some episodes.

The series follows Oshin, the daughter of a poor farmer born in 1900. From childhood, she endures hard work, poverty and various forms of oppression, but never stops striving to find her place in life. Ayako Kobayasi played Oshin as a child, while Yuko Tanaka portrayed the heroine in her later years.

UzbekistanYuko TanakaOshinOsakaNHK
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