Mourinho imposes iron discipline at Real Madrid: new rules take effect

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho has radically changed the club’s internal rules ahead of the new season. According to the prestigious AS newspaper, the Portuguese coach has taken complete control of life off the pitch, introducing strict requirements for nutrition, discipline and injury recovery.

After assessing the atmosphere at the Valdebebas training ground, the coach concluded that the players had been given too much freedom.

Team lunches and the dietitian’s final say

Mourinho’s first priority was to strengthen the dressing-room and team environment:

Mandatory lunch: From now on, the players and coaching staff will have lunch together. This practice was not previously regular, but the Portuguese coach considers it an integral part of team unity.

Nutrition regime: The dietitian’s authority at the club has been significantly increased. The dietitian is no longer merely an adviser but the final decision-maker on nutrition. Breakfast and snack menus are now strictly निर्धारित, with sporting performance taking priority over the players’ personal preferences.

Punishment training and iron discipline instead of fines

Under the new regulations, players will no longer receive financial penalties for lateness as they did before. However, the disciplinary system has become even stricter:

New rule: If a player does not arrive at the training ground at least one hour before the start of training, they must work out in the gym separately from the team. No star player is exempt from this requirement.

Injury recovery will take place only at Valdebebas

The recovery process for injured players has also come entirely under the club’s control. Working with individual coaches is not prohibited, but all recovery sessions — morning and evening — must take place exclusively at the Valdebebas training ground.

AS specifically notes that, despite such strict rules and iron discipline, the new regulations have not caused any discontent or negative reaction in the dressing room. On the contrary, the team’s internal atmosphere and unity have been significantly strengthened.

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