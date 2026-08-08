Mourinho imposes iron discipline at Real Madrid: new rules take effect

·118·Sport
Mourinho imposes iron discipline at Real Madrid: new rules take effect

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho has radically changed the club’s internal rules ahead of the new season. According to the prestigious AS newspaper, the Portuguese coach has taken complete control of life off the pitch, introducing strict requirements for nutrition, discipline and injury recovery.

After assessing the atmosphere at the Valdebebas training ground, the coach concluded that the players had been given too much freedom.

Team lunches and the dietitian’s final say

Mourinho’s first priority was to strengthen the dressing-room and team environment:

  • Mandatory lunch: From now on, the players and coaching staff will have lunch together. This practice was not previously regular, but the Portuguese coach considers it an integral part of team unity.

  • Nutrition regime: The dietitian’s authority at the club has been significantly increased. The dietitian is no longer merely an adviser but the final decision-maker on nutrition. Breakfast and snack menus are now strictly निर्धारित, with sporting performance taking priority over the players’ personal preferences.

Punishment training and iron discipline instead of fines

Under the new regulations, players will no longer receive financial penalties for lateness as they did before. However, the disciplinary system has become even stricter:

New rule: If a player does not arrive at the training ground at least one hour before the start of training, they must work out in the gym separately from the team. No star player is exempt from this requirement.

Injury recovery will take place only at Valdebebas

The recovery process for injured players has also come entirely under the club’s control. Working with individual coaches is not prohibited, but all recovery sessions — morning and evening — must take place exclusively at the Valdebebas training ground.

AS specifically notes that, despite such strict rules and iron discipline, the new regulations have not caused any discontent or negative reaction in the dressing room. On the contrary, the team’s internal atmosphere and unity have been significantly strengthened.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your contacts via Telegram or other social networks.

Real MadridJosé MourinhoASValdebebas
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Juventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia HighlightsJuventus Lose to Inter in the Derby d’Italia HighlightsToday, 18:14Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi dies at 68Today, 17:58Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”Mendes Assesses Abdulmanap’s Legacy: “He Paved the Way for an Entire Generation”Today, 17:51Tottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho TransferTottenham Close In On Agreement With Manchester City For Savinho TransferToday, 17:35Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”Chicharito on Harry Kane: “He’s like a mix of Rooney and Gascoigne”Today, 17:12Tragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi diesTragedy in the Messi family: Lionel’s father Jorge Messi diesToday, 16:59
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)