Jeki Chan is reportedly injured in the hand while filming a new movie

·133·Culture
Jeki Chan is reportedly injured in the hand while filming a new movie

An unfortunate incident occurred in Azerbaijan during the filming of "Miraculous Weapons 4: Ultimatum," starring renowned Hollywood actor Jeki Chan. The actor reportedly injured his hand while performing one of the stunt scenes, according to Savash Media.

Following the incident, a video showing Jeki Chan leaving the film set spread on social media.

The footage shows the actor holding his injured hand and appearing to be in pain. He was unable to continue the scene and left the set.

No further information has been provided so far about the extent of Jeki Chan's injury.

Jackie ChanAzerbaijanSavash Media
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