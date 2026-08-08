Emily, who feared sharks as a child, enters Guinness World Records with 106 different shark tattoos

Emily Morrison, who lives in Maine, USA, has officially entered Guinness World Records with 106 unique shark tattoos on her body.

Her interest in sharks began in childhood after watching the film "Jaws." At first, these predators frightened her, but that fear later turned into fascination. Over time, Emily chose marine biology as her field and began working in the profession.

Today, her body features sharks found in the ocean, depicted from head to toe. The 106 tattoos represent 71 different shark species. Her tattoo collection also includes rare fossilized megalodon teeth.

Over the years, Emily’s childhood fear became part of her career and personal passion.