Unexpected Dog Jump Forces Woman to Swallow a 17 cm Spoon

Twenty-eight-year-old Belgian woman Rémy Amelinks experienced an unexpected incident while eating plain yogurt. As she held a spoon in her mouth to answer a phone call, her dog suddenly jumped onto her.

The woman hurriedly threw her head back, causing the 17-centimeter spoon to pass down her throat and into her stomach. Rémy said she feared both choking on the spoon and swallowing it.

At first, she did not go to the hospital because she felt no serious pain. However, by evening, she realized that having such a large object lodged in her stomach was dangerous and sought medical help.

After an examination, doctors said the spoon would not come out on its own. Two days later, it was removed using a special endoscopic procedure.

A small amount of bleeding was recorded during the procedure, but surgeons did not need to open her abdomen. The woman was discharged a few hours later, with no permanent damage detected.

Doctors advised people who swallow a foreign object not to feel embarrassed or wait, but to seek medical attention as soon as possible.