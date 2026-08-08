Nature’s Bizarre Wonder: Rare Curly-Crested Bird in the Amazon Amazes Scientists

The curly-crested aracari, which lives in the Amazon rainforest, immediately stands out from other toucans because of its appearance. At first glance, the feathers on its head look like specially styled hair. But this appearance is not artificial—it is entirely natural.

According to experts, the curly-crested aracari is the only toucan species known to have naturally curly feathers. Toucans usually have straight feathers on their heads, but in this species, the feather structure has developed in a unique way.

Scientists have not yet concluded whether these curly feathers help attract mates or scare off predators. Researchers currently regard this feature as a rare feather structure unique to the species.

These birds are found in the western Amazon regions of Brazil, Peru, and Bolivia. They spend much of their time among tree branches, mainly searching for fruit. They may also eat insects, eggs, and occasionally small reptiles.

Like other toucans, the curly-crested aracari is a social bird. They often move around in small groups.