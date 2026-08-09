Samsung Galaxy A18 Passes Geekbench Testing

According to ixbt.com, the unreleased Samsung Galaxy A18 smartphone has appeared in the Geekbench database. Some technical specifications and performance results of this budget device, listed under the model number SM-A185G, have been revealed, offering an early look at the upcoming model. The report comes from Ixbt.com .

The smartphone is expected to run modern software straight out of the box: the Android 17 operating system and the One UI 9 interface. However, the test results show that Samsung has used a considerably older hardware platform in the device, raising questions among technology enthusiasts.

Specifications and Performance

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. This 6-nanometer single-chip system was first introduced in 2022 and is now considered outdated. Since the processor also lacks support for 5G networks, the new model may lag behind current connectivity standards.

According to Geekbench, the tested version had just 4 GB of RAM. This seems somewhat unusual given that the previous-generation Galaxy A18 was available with 6 and 8 GB RAM configurations. As a result, at least one version of the new smartphone may have less RAM than its predecessor.

During testing, the smartphone scored 744 points in single-core mode and 2064 points in multi-core mode. These figures are entirely expected and typical for the outdated MediaTek Helio G99 processor.

Outlook and Release Date

Samsung has not yet provided any official information about when the Galaxy A18 smartphone will be officially unveiled. Nevertheless, the benchmark leak indicates that the device has entered the final stages of development.

Experts believe that pricing will play a decisive role in helping budget devices with these specifications find their place in the market. The new model’s other features and launch timing are expected to become clear in the coming months.