Samsung Galaxy A18 Passes Geekbench Testing

·302·Technology
Samsung Galaxy A18 Passes Geekbench Testing

According to ixbt.com, the unreleased Samsung Galaxy A18 smartphone has appeared in the Geekbench database. Some technical specifications and performance results of this budget device, listed under the model number SM-A185G, have been revealed, offering an early look at the upcoming model. The report comes from Ixbt.com .

The smartphone is expected to run modern software straight out of the box: the Android 17 operating system and the One UI 9 interface. However, the test results show that Samsung has used a considerably older hardware platform in the device, raising questions among technology enthusiasts.

Specifications and Performance

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. This 6-nanometer single-chip system was first introduced in 2022 and is now considered outdated. Since the processor also lacks support for 5G networks, the new model may lag behind current connectivity standards.

According to Geekbench, the tested version had just 4 GB of RAM. This seems somewhat unusual given that the previous-generation Galaxy A18 was available with 6 and 8 GB RAM configurations. As a result, at least one version of the new smartphone may have less RAM than its predecessor.

During testing, the smartphone scored 744 points in single-core mode and 2064 points in multi-core mode. These figures are entirely expected and typical for the outdated MediaTek Helio G99 processor.

Outlook and Release Date

Samsung has not yet provided any official information about when the Galaxy A18 smartphone will be officially unveiled. Nevertheless, the benchmark leak indicates that the device has entered the final stages of development.

Experts believe that pricing will play a decisive role in helping budget devices with these specifications find their place in the market. The new model’s other features and launch timing are expected to become clear in the coming months.

SamsungGalaxy A18GeekbenchMediaTekAndroid
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

TrashBench creator built a gaming PC from the ZimaCube 2 network storage deviceTrashBench creator built a gaming PC from the ZimaCube 2 network storage deviceToday, 13:53Intel Is Preparing Ultra-Powerful Graphics for Nova Lake-S ProcessorsIntel Is Preparing Ultra-Powerful Graphics for Nova Lake-S ProcessorsToday, 13:21Meizu launches new 80-watt Pandaer PTC16 chargerMeizu launches new 80-watt Pandaer PTC16 chargerToday, 12:26iQOO Z11 Smartphone Unveiled in Official ImagesiQOO Z11 Smartphone Unveiled in Official ImagesToday, 11:52OnePlus is leaving the European market and distributing gifts to usersOnePlus is leaving the European market and distributing gifts to usersToday, 06:54Japanese Rocket Debris Captured in Space in Remarkably Sharp ImageJapanese Rocket Debris Captured in Space in Remarkably Sharp ImageToday, 04:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched