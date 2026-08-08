A Special Tear-Wiping Tool for Brides Has Been Created in China

An unusual tool has been invented in China for brides who cry on their wedding day. Special extra-long cotton swabs can be used to wipe away brides’ tears without damaging their makeup.

The device quickly absorbs tears and prevents them from running down the face and ruining the makeup. It could be especially useful for brides who become emotional and cry during the wedding ceremony.

This unusual solution has also attracted interest on social media, sparking various jokes among users.