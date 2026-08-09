West Ham Reach Agreement With Tottenham Over Manor Solomon Transfer

London club West Ham United are continuing their summer transfer activity after reaching a preliminary agreement to sign Tottenham midfielder Manor Solomon. According to Goal.com, the deal includes a guaranteed payment of £5 million plus a further £2 million in potential bonuses. Goal.com reports .

The agreement is also understood to include a 10% sell-on clause in Tottenham’s favour. The Athletic previously reported that negotiations had been temporarily suspended due to financial disagreements between the clubs, particularly over the structure of conditional payments linked to the team’s return to the Premier League. However, the two London rivals have finally reached an agreement.

A new chapter in Manor Solomon’s career

The 27-year-old Israeli winger joined Tottenham as a free agent in 2023 but made just six official appearances for the club. His time in North London was largely disrupted by injuries, competition for places and a lack of consistent playing time. His last notable start came in a match against Liverpool in September 2023.

Although the player was actively involved in the current summer pre-season, the coaching staff decided that he should move to another club. A switch to West Ham offers Manor Solomon an ideal opportunity to showcase his potential in English football once again and revive his career.

Experience and success in the lower divisions

West Ham are signing not only a technically gifted player but also an experienced footballer who understands the demands of the Championship. After recovering from a serious injury, Solomon played for Leeds United on loan and became one of the key figures in their promotion to the Premier League. He scored 10 goals that season and demonstrated his high level.

After that, the player’s career took on a somewhat nomadic character. Despite interest from Crystal Palace, he joined Spanish club Villarreal during the 2025–26 season. However, the loan spell was cut short in January, forcing Solomon to move to Italian side Fiorentina. Now moving to London Stadium, the winger is expected to find greater stability through this deal.