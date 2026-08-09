Real Madrid Secure Hard-Fought Friendly Win Over Ferencváros in Hungary

Real Madrid defeated Hungary’s Ferencváros 2–1 in a friendly match played on Saturday. Although the Madrid side enjoyed significant dominance throughout the game, pressure from the hosts after the break kept the contest intense and intriguing until the final whistle. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to ixbt.com and sports media reports, the match began with fierce attacking play. From the opening minutes, the hosts also showed attacking intent and tried to create dangerous situations in front of the visitors’ goal. According to written match reports, Arda Güler’s shot from outside the penalty area in the seventh minute went wide, while Endrick sent the ball over the bar from a promising position in the 11th minute.

Ferencváros also refused to sit back, with Daniel Arzani attempting to respond in the fourth and 10th minutes, although neither effort seriously threatened Real Madrid’s goal. The pressure continued, with Brahim Díaz firing wide in the 14th minute, while the hosts’ goalkeeper denied Endrick from close range in the 37th minute.

First-half goals and changes at the break

The first goal of the match arrived in the 41st minute. Following a corner, Alexis Sería delivered the ball and Mario Rivas headed home from close range to put Real Madrid ahead. Hungary’s side tried to equalize before halftime, but Zsenti Varga missed an opportunity in the 42nd minute.

At the start of the second half, both coaches made sweeping changes to their lineups. Real Madrid introduced Vinícius Júnior, Bernardo Silva, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, Dean Huijsen and Carlos Espí. Ferencváros also significantly reshuffled its team and changed its tactical system.

The pressure applied by the Hungarians tested Real Madrid’s defense severely until the final minutes. Nevertheless, the Spanish giants held on to their advantage, won a difficult away match and successfully passed an important test ahead of the season.