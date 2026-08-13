Turkey's first NPP to begin electricity generation

Turkey plans to launch electricity generation at the first power unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in the coming months. This was announced by the country's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, at the Bosphorus Diplomatic Forum in Istanbul, ixbt.com reports. Earlier, officials stated their intention to commission the first unit of the station by the end of this year. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

This project is the first nuclear power plant in Turkey's history, and its construction is an important step towards realizing a 70-year dream in the country's energy sector. The station is being built by Russia's state corporation Rosatom and is considered one of the largest technological initiatives on a regional scale.

Project technical specifications and scale

The Akkuyu NPP project includes four power units, each with a capacity of 1200 Megawatts. These units use modern and safe Generation 3+ VVER reactor technologies. This ensures that the plant meets the highest safety standards.

For the first time in the history of global nuclear energy, the Build-Own-Operate model is being applied in the construction of this nuclear power plant. This approach has made it possible to efficiently organize the project financing and management processes.

Role in ensuring energy security

The commissioning of the first power unit will serve to significantly reduce Turkey's dependence on energy resource imports. At a time when the country's economy is growing, having a reliable and eco-friendly source of electricity is of strategic importance.

According to experts, the connection of nuclear energy to the grid will ensure the stability of Turkey's overall energy balance. Full-capacity operation of the project will lay the groundwork for further increasing the country's industrial potential in the future.