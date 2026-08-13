Is There a Way to Stop Erling Haaland

·45·Sport
Is There a Way to Stop Erling Haaland

Containing Erling Haaland, one of the most dangerous forwards in the Premier League and European football, has become one of the toughest tasks even for the world's most experienced defenders. The Norwegian goalscorer continues to produce a torrent of goals, forcing opposing coaches and players to rack their brains. Goal.com reports on the matter.

According to Goal.com, former defender Colin Hendry shared his thoughts on how to stop the Manchester City striker. He said that even identifying the right tactics against a forward of this level is an impossible task.

There are now very few defenders in world football capable of neutralizing Erling Haaland, a member of the global elite, on the pitch. Nevertheless, some players have achieved a degree of success against him.

Arsenal Defender's Experience and Haaland's Statistics

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhães is regarded as one of the players to have produced the best results against Erling Haaland in their Premier League meetings. However, even defenders of such a high calibre are sometimes forced to admit that they are helpless against the Norwegian striker's quality.

According to the statistics, Haaland has scored 162 goals in 198 appearances for Manchester City. Of those, 112 have come in England's top flight. He also has three Golden Boots to his name and played a leading role in helping his team win the historic treble — three major trophies — in the 2022–23 season.

Future Plans and a Defender's Admission

Manchester City have signed their fearless No. 9 to a huge 10-year contract running until 2034. This means the striker is set to continue terrifying Premier League opponents for many more seasons. Despite interest from giants such as Real Madrid, the player currently prefers to remain in Manchester.

In an exclusive interview with Goal.com in partnership with Bet442, Colin Hendry gave a characteristically candid answer when asked how he would have played against Haaland. The former footballer humorously stressed that there was no clear answer to the question.

According to Hendry, the only option is to be as attentive as Gabriel, give everything you have and test yourself against him. Referring to comparisons with Ronaldo in 1998, he added that facing players of this level is a huge challenge for any defender.

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