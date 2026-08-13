For the first time in 16 years, 3 people will be executed in the US on the same day

·70·World
For the first time in 16 years, 3 people will be executed in the US on the same day

Three inmates are scheduled to be executed in the US on the same day. It could be the first such occurrence in the country in 16 years.

Death sentences in three states

The executions of three inmates convicted of murder and sentenced to death in Tennessee, Alabama and Oklahoma are expected to take place on the same day.

The case has once again brought the death penalty debate in the US into the spotlight.

Death penalty use is increasing

In recent years, the number of inmates sentenced to death in the US has also reportedly increased. The three upcoming executions once again show that the punishment is still used in the country.

Do you think the death penalty is an effective measure against crime? Share your opinion and pass on the news.

United StatesTennesseeAlabamaOklahoma
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