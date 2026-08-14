Leandro Paredes rejects Milan offer and stays at Boca

·24·Sport
Leandro Paredes rejects Milan offer and stays at Boca

Argentina international and Boca Juniors midfielder Leandro Paredes firmly rejected an offer from Italian club Milan during the European transfer window. According to TyC Sports, the experienced 32-year-old made it clear that, despite interest from the Serie A giants, he wants to focus entirely on winning trophies with his boyhood club and has declined negotiations. As Goal.com reports .

Representatives of Milan contacted the world champion’s representatives and attempted to discuss the potential terms of a transfer. However, the player himself asked the Italian club not to make a formal offer and requested that Boca Juniors’ management not be disturbed. Paredes made the decision immediately in order to preserve stability within the team and focus exclusively on domestic competitions.

Rich European experience and an emotional return to Boca

Responding to the call from the San Siro club, Paredes thanked them for their interest but made it clear that he is currently exactly where he wants to be. The Argentine, whose contract runs until the end of 2028, demonstrated his commitment to leading his team to success in the domestic championship.

Had the transfer gone through, it would have marked another return to Italian football for the experienced player. Paredes previously played for Chievo in 2014 during his extensive European career, and also represented Empoli, Roma, Zenit, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. His emotional return to Boca Juniors in mid-2025 has completed a remarkable circle, while his consistent performances in the Liga Profesional are helping him retain his place with La Albiceleste.

The Clausura and title race lie ahead

With the transfer rumors now put to rest, all attention is turning to the key matches on the domestic stage. Boca Juniors will travel to face Platense in the Clausura on Saturday. Rodolfo Arruabarrena’s side aims to extend its run of positive results and maintain consistency in the intense race for the championship title.

The top priority for Boca’s captain remains winning major trophies for his beloved club and leaving an indelible mark at La Bombonera. Paredes’ determination has earned him even greater respect among the club’s fans and once again confirmed his status as the team’s main leader this season.

Leandro ParedesMilanBoca JuniorsTransfersArgentine Football
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