Dreame Unveils Its First Aurora Flagship Smartphone

Dreame, a participant in the home appliance and innovative gadget market, has officially handed over the first production unit of its debut flagship smartphone, the Aurora, to its owner. According to ixbt.com, the event marks an important step in the high-tech world and signals the brand’s serious plans for a new business direction. This was reported by Ixbt.com reported .

So far, the first customer has received a special collector’s edition worth approximately 30,000 US dollars. The exclusive device features the personal signature of Dreame founder Yu Hao (Yuy Hao) on its back panel, while the package also includes a special certificate with a unique identification number.

The device stands out with its exceptionally luxurious appearance. In particular, its body is decorated with elements made of 999-purity pure gold and encrusted with rare precious stones. The manufacturer warns that future standard Aurora models will also cost more than comparable versions of the upcoming iPhone 17 devices.

Technical Capabilities and Expected Models

Experts and insiders say the device’s technical features are just as impressive as its design. According to preliminary information shared in February this year by well-known insider Digital Chat Station, the company is also working on luxury models such as Phoenix and Golden Dragon. Their back covers will be made of pure gold and hand-decorated with natural precious stones.

The pricing strategy for these devices was revealed at the AWE 2026 exhibition in March. According to the announcement, the flagship version will start at 1,000 dollars, while some high-end models could cost up to 15,000 dollars depending on the amount of gold used. Insiders also disclosed some technical details of the future flagship.

The smartphone is reportedly equipped with a large 1-inch photosensor and a detachable camera module featuring its own SoC, battery and communications module. This is expected to be a distinctive solution in mobile photography technology.

Global Launch and Market Plans

In May, it became known that Dreame plans to sell more than 100,000 devices during the initial stage of its global launch, scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026. The new lineup will include the following three main versions:

Standard flagship version

Flagship smartphone with a modular camera system

Fully customized high-end series

The public launch of the smartphones is scheduled for the final quarter of 2026. For now, Dreame is demonstrating through its first steps and collector’s editions that it aims to become one of the world’s most valuable and technologically advanced brands.