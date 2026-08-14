“Just shut up!”: Makhachev and Garry clash at press conference

An official press conference was held ahead of the UFC welterweight title fight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA. The reigning champion Islam Makhachev and his challenger, welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry were involved in an event filled with unexpected tension and sensational moments.

The press conference made it clear which fighter the thousands of spectators in the arena were supporting.

Deafening boos and Garry’s smile

As soon as Irish fighter Ian Machado Garry took the microphone, the entire arena subjected him to relentless, thunderous booing. Nevertheless, he accepted the pressure with a smile and shared his reaction to the situation:

*“On Saturday night, this championship belt will be around my waist, and every person in this arena will change their mind. Then you will all chant, ‘Let’s go, Garry!’ I couldn’t care less about these boos. My little son is sitting in the arena, and I’m living my dream. I have been waiting for this moment since I was 16—to become a UFC champion. On August 15 in Philadelphia, all my dreams will come true, and nobody can take that away from me,”* said the challenger.

Cheers for Makhachev and the question: “Brazil or Ireland?”

By contrast, every time Islam Makhachev spoke, the arena erupted in thunderous applause and cheers. The Russian champion explained why his opponent was greeted with such coldness and hostility:

“I’m not surprised at all that they booed him. People don’t like Ian Garry, and neither do I. The reason is that fans do not understand which country he actually represents—is it Brazil or Ireland? People know who they truly want to support.”— the champion stressed.

Remarks about Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and a sharp response

The most heated moment of the press conference came when Makhachev was asked about the legacy of his late coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov . Garry unexpectedly joined the conversation, saying that the legendary coach would have been very proud of Islam’s current achievements.

However, the Russian champion sharply cut off his opponent’s intervention in the subject:

“Just shut up!” Makhachev replied briefly and sharply.

After such heated exchanges, the traditional “face-off” unexpectedly passed peacefully—the fighters looked each other in the eye, then calmly shook hands and said goodbye. The bout in the octagon on August 15 will finally settle all questions.

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