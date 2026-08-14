Milan Defender Zachary Athekame to Continue His Career in France

Italy’s Milan are continuing their efforts in the final weeks of the transfer window to optimize the squad and offload surplus players. As part of these efforts, the team’s Swiss full-back Zachary Athekame has officially joined French club Lyon on loan. This was reported by Goal.com.

According to ixbt.com, Milan are taking steps to part ways with players struggling for playing time and not considered by head coach Ruben Amorim for the future. However, Zachary Athekame’s situation is somewhat different, as the club’s management views him as an important player for the future.

The talented Swiss player joined Milan a year ago. Nevertheless, with his playing time limited this season, the club decided that sending him out on loan would be the best option, allowing him to gain regular first-team experience and continue his development.

Loan Move to the French Championship

In an official statement, Milan confirmed that Zachary Athekame’s sporting registration rights had been temporarily transferred to Olympique Lyonnais. The club wished the player good luck for the remainder of the season and success in the next stage of his career.

At Lyon, who compete in the French championship, Athekame will have the opportunity to prove himself and gain experience on European pitches. Experts believe the move is a positive step toward improving the young defender’s individual skills.

With the transfer window nearing its close, Milan have also stepped up negotiations to sell or loan out other reserve players. At head coach Ruben Amorim’s request, the club’s management aims to restore balance to the squad.