Milan Defender Zachary Athekame to Continue His Career in France

·0·Sport
Milan Defender Zachary Athekame to Continue His Career in France

Italy’s Milan are continuing their efforts in the final weeks of the transfer window to optimize the squad and offload surplus players. As part of these efforts, the team’s Swiss full-back Zachary Athekame has officially joined French club Lyon on loan. This was reported by Goal.com.

According to ixbt.com, Milan are taking steps to part ways with players struggling for playing time and not considered by head coach Ruben Amorim for the future. However, Zachary Athekame’s situation is somewhat different, as the club’s management views him as an important player for the future.

The talented Swiss player joined Milan a year ago. Nevertheless, with his playing time limited this season, the club decided that sending him out on loan would be the best option, allowing him to gain regular first-team experience and continue his development.

Loan Move to the French Championship

In an official statement, Milan confirmed that Zachary Athekame’s sporting registration rights had been temporarily transferred to Olympique Lyonnais. The club wished the player good luck for the remainder of the season and success in the next stage of his career.

At Lyon, who compete in the French championship, Athekame will have the opportunity to prove himself and gain experience on European pitches. Experts believe the move is a positive step toward improving the young defender’s individual skills.

With the transfer window nearing its close, Milan have also stepped up negotiations to sell or loan out other reserve players. At head coach Ruben Amorim’s request, the club’s management aims to restore balance to the squad.

AC MilanLyonZachary AthekameTransferSerie A
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Seven-goal thriller in Namangan: Navbahor snatch victory in the 89th minuteSeven-goal thriller in Namangan: Navbahor snatch victory in the 89th minuteToday, 21:24After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek StarAfter Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek StarToday, 20:54Champions League Matches Could Be Played at Stamford BridgeChampions League Matches Could Be Played at Stamford BridgeToday, 20:12Pritchard Colon, who shone with a 16-0 record, dies after 221 days in a comaPritchard Colon, who shone with a 16-0 record, dies after 221 days in a comaToday, 19:59Andy Robertson Close to Breaking Scotland RecordAndy Robertson Close to Breaking Scotland RecordToday, 18:55Why Has Rodrigo Mora’s Transfer Stalled?Why Has Rodrigo Mora’s Transfer Stalled?Today, 18:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Cristiano Ronaldo sets date for retirement from Portugal national team
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Totti on Shomurodov: From Injustice in Rome to World Cup 2026 History
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?