Reasons Behind Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa Failure Revealed

It has been revealed why Steven Gerrard’s spell at Aston Villa, one of the toughest periods of his coaching career, failed to live up to expectations. After achieving major success with Scottish club Rangers, the coaching staff that had moved to the Premier League faced serious obstacles at the Birmingham club. In an exclusive interview with Daily Star Sport, Gerrard’s former assistant Gary McAllister spoke openly for the first time about the problems and injuries they encountered during that period. Goal.com reports this.

McAllister and Gerrard enjoyed a highly successful spell in Scotland, ending Celtic’s dominance in the country. After that, the coaches moved to the Premier League aiming to replicate similar results in English football. However, the competition and intensity of the English top flight proved even greater than expected, and the anticipated success never fully materialised.

Injuries and squad problems

According to Daily Star Sport, the team faced serious squad problems as soon as they arrived in Birmingham. Several new signings suffered serious injuries and were ruled out within their first month at the club. These factors made it extremely difficult to establish the team’s playing system.

Speaking about the situation, Gary McAllister said they had been afraid that any explanation would be seen as an excuse: “Three or four new players who joined Aston Villa were injured within a month of arriving. But in football, any explanation of a reason can sound like an excuse, so we preferred not to talk about it too much,” the coach said.

Lack of consistency and the next steps

Remarkably, after Gerrard was sacked and replaced by Unai Emery, the Spanish coach relied largely on the core of players developed during Steven’s tenure to take the team to greater heights. McAllister simply described the situation as bad luck, adding: “It just didn’t work out. Most of the players the new manager used were players Steven had worked with.”

It will be remembered that Gerrard was sacked after winning just 13 of his 40 matches at Aston Villa. Following his failure at the club, he took charge of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in an attempt to change the narrative. However, that adventure also failed to produce the expected results and ended by mutual consent in January 2025, 18 months before his contract was due to expire.

After ending his spell in the Middle East, the 46-year-old coach was linked with several prestigious vacancies, including a return to Rangers and even the possibility of managing Liverpool on an interim basis. Gerrard is currently taking a short break from coaching and trying his hand at television work. It has been confirmed that he will lead TNT Sports’ coverage of Premier League and Champions League matches this season.