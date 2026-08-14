511 People Sought Medical Attention in Spain Following Solar Eclipse

·0·World
511 People Sought Medical Attention in Spain Following Solar Eclipse

The total solar eclipse observed in Spain on 12 August led to unexpected incidents. At least 511 people across the country sought medical assistance following the event.

Most of the cases were mild. People reported dizziness, anxiety, minor injuries and vision-related complaints.

The highest numbers were recorded in Catalonia — 115 people, Madrid — 101 people, and the Basque autonomous community — 58 people. In Catalonia, 37 people complained of eye pain, but only 10 of them required emergency medical care.

Doctors warned that during a solar eclipse, people may mistakenly believe that the reduced brightness makes looking at the Sun less dangerous. In reality, staring at the Sun without protection can seriously damage the retina.

Experts recommend using only specially certified protective glasses when observing such celestial events.

The eclipse on 12 August was also a significant event for Europe. The Sun was completely obscured by the Moon in Greenland, Iceland, Portugal and some parts of Spain. In major cities across Western Europe, 85–95 percent of the solar disk was obscured.

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