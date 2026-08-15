Heavy Rainfall Triggers Emergency in Japan

·48·World
Heavy Rainfall Triggers Emergency in Japan

Record-breaking heavy rains in eastern Japan have caused serious consequences. At least eight people have died in the natural disaster, while power supplies and transport services have been disrupted in Chiba Prefecture. The BBC reported this.

According to reports, more than 100 millimeters of rain fell in Chiba Prefecture within one hour on August 13. This was nearly three times the average amount for August and was recorded as one of the heaviest rainfalls in the region.

More than 20,000 households were left without electricity because of the heavy rains. Landslides occurred in some areas, while rail services and road traffic were temporarily restricted.

Local authorities issued a level-five emergency warning, the highest danger level. More than 100,000 households were advised to evacuate to safe areas.

Among those who died was a woman trapped inside a car on a flooded road. Two other people died after falling in the street.

The natural disaster also affected operations at Narita International Airport in Tokyo. Thousands of passengers were stranded at the airport, while nearly 1,800 people spent the night in the Chiba Prefectural Government building.

Airport authorities said on Friday that flights were expected to operate as scheduled. However, passengers were warned that some flights could be delayed because of the weather conditions.

JapanChibaBBCTokyoNarita International Airport
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